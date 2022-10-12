Massive “Bluey” Balloon To Be Featured At This Years’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Australian phenomenon, Bluey, is taking to the skies above New York City this Thanksgiving as part of the annual tradition that is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What’s Happening:

The loveable pup from the global hit series, Bluey, is taking to the skies above New York City this year for the very first time during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

is taking to the skies above New York City this year for the very first time during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The hit series, originating from Australia, made its domestic debut on Disney Junior (also available on Disney+

The Bluey balloon was hand painted by a team of artists with approximately 50 gallons of blue paint, and stands 52 feet tall, 51 feet long, and 37 feet wide.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, November 24th, and will be broadcast live on NBC and streaming on Peacock at 9AM in all time zones. The annual tradition marks the start of the holiday season for many, with the parade’s giant balloons, elaborate floats, and all the epic entertainment of the performances and marching bands.

Fans can keep an eye out for Bluey in the skies, and down below on the street, they can watch for the “Magic Meets

the Sea” float from Disney Cruise Line returning again this year.

Bluey can be seen on Disney Junior, the DisneyNOW app, and is also available to stream on Disney+.