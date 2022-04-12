Mattel’s New Line of Star Wars Galactic Pals Plush Debut at Target

If you’ve ever wanted to be the caregiver to a Star Wars creature, Mattel is bringing you one step closer with their new Star Wars Galactic Pals line of plush. Designed for kids (and cosplayers!), these adorable big-eyed characters are themed to a new series of Star Wars shorts and are on sale now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When it comes to kids, the Star Wars galaxy is exploring the stories of our favorite characters with an extra cute twist.

StarWars.com Star Wars Galactic Pals

In addition to the shorts, Lucasfilm and Mattel have teamed up to launch a line of character plush themed to the animated series that kids (and collectors) will adore. Among the first Galactic Pals available to fans are: Ewok Wookiee Jawa Rodian

Made with a vinyl head and plush body, the cuddly creatures feature chibi and cartoon elements such as large eyes and warm smiles that are instantly charming and inviting.

But the play time fun doesn’t stop with the toy, each character also comes with a satchel so kids can tote their pals with them on every adventure.

Star Wars Galactic Pals sell for $29.99 and are available online and in store at Target

Links to individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Galactic Pals Wookie Plush : Target

Star Wars Galactic Pals Jawa Plush : Target

Star Wars Galactic Pals Rodian Plush : Target

Star Wars Galactic Pals Ewok Plush : Target

What They’re Saying:

Brian Merten, senior manager, Product Design, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “We made conscious efforts to keep Galactic Pals in a place where kids and fans can form relationships with and care for a being that is very different from them. Sort of like the relationship that we see between Grogu and the Mandalorian

“We made conscious efforts to keep Galactic Pals in a place where kids and fans can form relationships with and care for a being that is very different from them. Sort of like the relationship that we see between Grogu and Brian Merten: “This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my design career. I’m incredibly proud of where we’ve landed with these designs as the Lucasfilm and Mattel teams worked incredibly hard to find the right look and feel for Galactic Pals.”

More Star Wars: