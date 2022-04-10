Video Game Review: “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga just dropped and, honestly, it’s my favorite installment yet! Being the largest Star Wars game and the largest Lego game to date, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s jump in!

Let’s start with the scale of this game. Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga is HUGE! Just as the title suggests, you get to play through the entire Skywalker Saga. The game starts where we all started in Star Wars: A New Hope and ends all the way with The Rise of Skywalker. I did the math for you, and that’s nine games with five levels each, which gives you 45 levels in total. Don’t be fooled though, these levels aren’t tiny linear run throughs. Each one is vast with a ton of puzzles to solve. In total you’re looking at 75-90 hours of gameplay which is a ton! Lastly, there are over 300 characters that you can unlock in this game ranging from fan favorites to literal no name background characters.

I played through A New Hope just to get the feel for the game and just those five levels took me about three and a half hours. Keep in mind, I was trying to solve puzzles and find all the hidden things. It was really a joy playing through A New Hope. All those nostalgic moments like walking through Mos Eisley on Tatooine, the trash pit on the Death Star, and of course the iconic trench run. The game play is easy to get the hang of for even the novice of gamers. The story follows each Star Wars film to a tee, with a few extra Lego gags added in for the younger players. That’s another thing: if you’re new to Lego games, they add little jokes and bits of humor to the story. In earlier games, this occasionally felt very immature and forced, however most of what i experienced wasn’t too over the top or distracting. It was just plain fun!

The graphics in this game are fantastic… for a Lego game. Earlier Lego Star Wars games were really sticking to the look of the actual figures themselves (i.e. Yoda looked exactly like the Yoda Lego figure right out of the box). However, with the Skywalker Saga, they took that cinematic approach and really focused on the details of the characters, backgrounds, and even lighting in this game is beautiful. It’s all done so well that you kind of forget you are even playing a Lego game.

I’m so pumped to continue playing this game, unlocking new characters, and uncovering secrets. I love Star Wars so much and this really is a love letter to the fans of both Lego and Star Wars. There is an opening cinematic before the main menu that literally gave me goosebumps and pumped me up for what O was about to play. This is going to be a great game for the old and young Star Wars fans. Oh, and did I mention the game is co-op? You and a friend can actually play this game together through split screen gameplay. Also, if you pick up the deluxe edition, you get Mandalorian and Solo characters unlocked for free play! I’m gonna be playing this game for quite some time and I can’t wait! Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is available on all major platforms as well as PC. I Hope you enjoy it as much as I do and, remember, “May the force be with you.”