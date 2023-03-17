Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this April, which includes some weekend library additions of new shows that will premiere simultaneously on Disney+ and linear networks. The big title this month is the live-action fantasy film Peter Pan & Wendy, the new basketball series The Crossover, and Jeremy Renner’s home renovation series. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Peter Pan & Wendy – April 28th

Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling adventure that will change her life forever.

TV Shows

The Crossover April 5th – All Episodes Streaming

Journey to the Center of the Earth April 5th – All Episodes Streaming

Rennervations April 12th – All Episodes Streaming

It's All Right! April 12th – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars The Mandalorian April 5th – Chapter 22 April 12th – Chapter 23 April 19th – Chapter 24 (Season Finale)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet April 26th – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures April 26th – All Episodes Streaming



New Library Additions

Sunday, April 2nd

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

Wednesday, April 5th

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Sunday, April 9th

Wednesday, April 12th

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Friday, April 14th

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Wednesday, April 19th

Saturday, April 22nd

Wednesday, April 26th

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.