Marvel Studios Releases New Trailer for “The Marvels”

With San Diego Comic-Con now underway, what better time could there be to release a new trailer for The Marvels?
What’s Happening:
- This evening, Marvel Studios released a brand new trailer for the upcoming film The Marvels.
- The new look at the film follows an earlier teaser and does contain some of the same elements — down to the Beastie Boys “Intergalactic” soundtrack.
- While Marvel Studios is skipping Hall H this year, the trailer’s release does still coincide with the first day of SDCC.
- It also comes one week before the film’s previous release date of July 28th.
- Currently, The Marvels is set to be released on November 10th.
- In addition to the trailer, a new poster also debuted:
More The Marvels:
- Earlier this week, new Happy Meal toys inspired by the movie arrived at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Additionally, EW debuted some new images and details from the film.
- Lastly, a new wave of Marvel Legends figures featuring The Marvels were revealed last month.
About The Marvels:
- Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels brings together Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.
- They will be joined by Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton.
- Laura Karpman is on board to compose the music for the film.