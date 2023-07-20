Marvel Studios Releases New Trailer for “The Marvels”

With San Diego Comic-Con now underway, what better time could there be to release a new trailer for The Marvels?

What’s Happening:

This evening, Marvel Studios released a brand new trailer for the upcoming film The Marvels .

. The new look at the film follows an earlier teaser

While Marvel Studios is skipping Hall H this year, the trailer’s release does still coincide with the first day of SDCC.

It also comes one week before the film’s previous release date of July 28th.

Currently, The Marvels is set to be released on November 10th.

is set to be released on November 10th. In addition to the trailer, a new poster also debuted:

More The Marvels:

About The Marvels: