Marvel Studios Releases New Trailer for “The Marvels”

With San Diego Comic-Con now underway, what better time could there be to release a new trailer for The Marvels?

What’s Happening:

  • This evening, Marvel Studios released a brand new trailer for the upcoming film The Marvels.
  • The new look at the film follows an earlier teaser and does contain some of the same elements — down to the Beastie Boys “Intergalactic” soundtrack.

  • While Marvel Studios is skipping Hall H this year, the trailer’s release does still coincide with the first day of SDCC.
  • It also comes one week before the film’s previous release date of July 28th.
  • Currently, The Marvels is set to be released on November 10th.
  • In addition to the trailer, a new poster also debuted:

More The Marvels:

About The Marvels:

  • Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels brings together Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.
  • They will be joined by Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton.
  • Laura Karpman is on board to compose the music for the film.