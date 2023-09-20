ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis Interviews Florida Governor Ron DeSantis In Stream Set For Later Today

ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis is set to sit down with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a new interview that will stream later today on ABC News Live and air across ABC News programs and platforms.

  • ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis has an exclusive broadcast interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis from Midland, Texas.
  • In the interview, DeSantis discusses his energy policy, his current standing in the polls, and his views on abortion and immigration, amongst other topics.
  • The interview will stream later today, Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live‘s Prime with Linsey Davis and air across ABC News programs and platforms. A first look of the interview will stream today at 3:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.
  • Many Disney fans will likely tune into this interview, given the tumultuous relationship between Walt Disney World and the Florida Governor. A lawsuit filed by the Walt Disney Company alleges that DeSantis reacted personally and violated their constitutional free speech rights when he installed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to replace Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, the entity that oversaw the governmental aspects of Walt Disney World.

