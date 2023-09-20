ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis Interviews Florida Governor Ron DeSantis In Stream Set For Later Today

ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis is set to sit down with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a new interview that will stream later today on ABC News Live and air across ABC News programs and platforms.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis has an exclusive broadcast interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis from Midland, Texas.
- In the interview, DeSantis discusses his energy policy, his current standing in the polls, and his views on abortion and immigration, amongst other topics.
- The interview will stream later today, Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live‘s Prime with Linsey Davis and air across ABC News programs and platforms. A first look of the interview will stream today at 3:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.
- Many Disney fans will likely tune into this interview, given the tumultuous relationship between Walt Disney World and the Florida Governor. A lawsuit filed by the Walt Disney Company alleges that DeSantis reacted personally and violated their constitutional free speech rights when he installed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to replace Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, the entity that oversaw the governmental aspects of Walt Disney World.
More About Gov. Ron DeSantis and the CFTOD:
- CFTOD Chairman Martin Garcia made some harsh comments regarding the ongoing legal dispute with the Walt Disney Company.
- A New CNBC Article Further Details the Failed Transition from Iger to Chapek, who led the Disney response to DeSantis’ controversial legislation, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, kickstarting the back and forth between Disney and DeSantis.
- The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District 2024 Budget Includes $4.5 Million set aside for litigation against the Walt Disney Company.
- CFTOD Administrator Glen Gilzean had claimed that the Ethics Commission “Weaponized” a memo that eventually led to his resignation from the Ethics Commission, retaining his position appointed by DeSantis in the CFTOD.