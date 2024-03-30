CalPERS Votes to Elect Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo to Disney Board of Directors

The California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) has voted to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo to Disney’s board of directors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

