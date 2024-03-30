CalPERS Votes to Elect Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo to Disney Board of Directors

The California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) has voted to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo to Disney’s board of directors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- CalPERS, which owned 6.65 million shares in the media giant at the end of December, issued the following statement:
- The grandchildren of Walt and Roy Disney have shared letters expressing their support of Disney CEO Bob Iger and the company’s ongoing proxy battle against Trian.
- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also backed Iger in the ongoing proxy battle.
- Others who have backed Iger and Disney’s current board include: