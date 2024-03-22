“D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event” Helps Ticket Buyers With Purchasing Guide

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has helped future ticket buyers with a step-by-step guide for acquiring tickets to the event.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the following times: D23 Gold Members will have first access to a limited number of 1-day and 3-day tickets for a limited time, while supplies last, beginning March 26, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT. D23 Gold and General Members who are also Visa cardholders—and who pay with their Visa—will have pre-sale access to a limited number of 1-day and 3-day tickets for a limited time, while supplies last, beginning March 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT. Tickets for all D23 Gold and General Members will go on sale beginning March 28, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT, while supplies last.

During the purchase period, you will login to your account and will be presented with multiple ticket options. From there, you’ll have 15 minutes to complete your transaction.

You will choose “GET TICKETS” within the type of ticket you're interested in. Tickets that include access to shows at the Honda Center include reserved seats. D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket includes a 3-day seat for evening shows at the Honda Center (same seat each night) and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center. Seats available in: Sections 208, 209, 221, 224, 402, 404, 406, 408, 410, 434, 436, 438, 440, 442, 444 D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday) includes a reserved seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and same-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center. Seats available in: Sections 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 210, 220, 222, 223, 225, 226, 227, 228, 401, 403, 405, 407, 409, 411, 412, 433, 435, 437, 439, 441, 443 D23 Ultimate Preferred Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket (exclusive to D23 Gold Members) includes a 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center (same seat each night) and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center. Seats available in: Sections 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 D23 Fan Pass 1-Day & 3-Day Ticket includes access to Anaheim Convention Center only.



For those looking into ADA accessible seating, you can find those seats in the following sections: Wheelchair/ECV Accessible Spaces available in: Sections 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 401, 203, 204, 226, 227, 403, 405, 407, 438, 440, 442, 444 Semi-Ambulatory Seating available in: Sections 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 402, 404, 406, 408, 410, 411, 412, 433, 434, 435, 437, 439, 441, 443, 444 Wheelchair Accessible Only Spaces available in: Sections 409 & 436 only Wheelchair/ECV Transfer Seating available in: Sections 104, 106, 107, 109, 110, 112 CART Services & ASL Viewing Seating available in: Sections 301 & 326

You will then be given the choice to choose your own seats or have the system choose the best available for you.

After choosing seats, your last option will be to add on event merchandise to your purchase before heading to your cart summary to complete the transaction.

For more information on the ticket purchasing process, head to D23’s guide

