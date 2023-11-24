Disney Movie Club Currently Unable to Enroll New Members or Process Orders for Current Members

Due to technical issues, Disney Movie Club is currently unable to enroll new members or process orders for current members.

What’s Happening:

Disney Movie Club shared on their official Instagram

They are also unable to process Featured Title orders and online orders for current Disney Movie Club members.

Confirmed orders placed prior to November 17th have been processed and shipped.

If you have not received a shipment confirmation, your order has been stored and will be shipped when possible.

Also currently unavailable is the customer care center, however members can continue to respond to Featured Title offers via the automated phone system at 1-800-382-4527.

Additional updates will be shared at DisneyMovieClub.com

