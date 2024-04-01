New York City Retirement Systems Back Iger, Disney Board in Proxy Battle

The New York City Retirement Systems have voiced their support for Disney CEO Bob Iger and the current Disney Board of Directors in their ongoing proxy battle, according to Deadline.

