New York City Retirement Systems Back Iger, Disney Board in Proxy Battle

The New York City Retirement Systems have voiced their support for Disney CEO Bob Iger and the current Disney Board of Directors in their ongoing proxy battle, according to Deadline.
- NYC Comptroller Brad Lander issued a statement on the matter:
- At Disney’s Annual Meeting of shareholders, which will be held on April 3, Peltz and Trian will seek to take over the seats of Disney board members Michael B.G. Froman and Maria Elena Lagomasino.
- The grandchildren of Walt and Roy Disney have shared letters expressing their support of Disney CEO Bob Iger and the company’s ongoing proxy battle against Trian.
- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also backed Iger in the ongoing proxy battle.
- Others who have backed Iger and Disney’s current board include:
- CalPERS submitted their votes for Peltz and Jay Rasulo to Disney’s board, joining Egan-Jones, which recommended that Disney shareholders vote for Peltz and Rasulo just a couple of days ago, and Institutional Shareholder Services, which did the same earlier in the month.