The Walt Disney Company Picks Up Multiple Grammy Nominations

Announced this morning, The Walt Disney Company has picked up a handful of nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

What’s Happening:

While the major nominations were released to much fanfare, the Walt Disney Company still picked up a few nominations amidst some smaller categories.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 both were nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

and both were nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. For the category of Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television), John Williams was nominated for composing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. Composers Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab picked up a nomination in Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media for composing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor .

. Amidst four nominees from Barbie , “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever secured the fifth nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

, “Lift Me Up” from secured the fifth nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Former nominee for Black Panther’s “All The Stars,” SZA, came out on top this morning with 9 total nominations.

The Grammys will air Sunday, February 4th on CBS.

More Music News: