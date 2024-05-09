Trailer Released for “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation”

The trailer for Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation following the family on their annual road trip.
- When Cricket tricks them into a trip to space, the roadtrip gets sidetracked by trying to prevent an asteroid from destroying Big City.
- This is Big City Greens’ first film.
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation premieres on Disney Channel June 6th, streaming the next day on Disney+.
