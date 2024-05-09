Trailer Released for “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation”

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The trailer for Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation following the family on their annual road trip.
  • When Cricket tricks them into a trip to space, the roadtrip gets sidetracked by trying to prevent an asteroid from destroying Big City.
  • This is Big City Greens’ first film.
  • Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation premieres on Disney Channel June 6th, streaming the next day on Disney+.

More Disney Channel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight