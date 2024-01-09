Chuku Modu Bumped To Series Regular on “The Good Doctor”

A cast member is gaining full-time residency on The Good Doctor.
What’s Happening:
- TVLine reports that Chuku Modu, who plays Dr. Jared Kalu, has been bumped up to a series regular for Season 7.
- Modu was initially on season one of the show, but the character was written out following the Season 2 premiere.
- He returned midway through Season 6 after leaving his off-screen job in Denver. He will now be a regular throughout Season 7.
- The Good Doctor premieres February 20th at 10pm ET.
More ABC News:
- Disney+ Needs Competition (Reality Shows)
- Kevin Negandhi Signs Multi-Year Contract with ESPN
- David Muir and Linsey Davis to Moderate the New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate
- Jason Morgan to Return to Cast Of "General Hospital" This Year
- Hulu Original Documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” to Make ABC Network Debut