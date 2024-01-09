Chuku Modu Bumped To Series Regular on “The Good Doctor”

A cast member is gaining full-time residency on The Good Doctor.

What’s Happening:

TVLine reports

Modu was initially on season one of the show, but the character was written out following the Season 2 premiere.

He returned midway through Season 6 after leaving his off-screen job in Denver. He will now be a regular throughout Season 7.

The Good Doctor premieres February 20th at 10pm ET.

