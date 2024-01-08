Kevin Negandhi Signs Multi-Year Contract with ESPN

ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi has resigned a multi-year deal to continue hosting for the network.

What’s Happening:

Negandhi has signed a new, multi-year contract with ESPN.

He will continue to host SportsCenter as part of the new deal, along with the Special Olympics, and ABC

as part of the new deal, along with the Special Olympics, and Joining ESPN in 2006, he has become a mainstay across ESPN programming, most consistently as the 6pm co-anchor of weekday SportsCenter.

What They’re Saying:

“My commitment remains unwavering in bringing sports enthusiasts the most significant stories across various platforms, be it traditional television, streaming services, or any preferred mode of news consumption. As the nation’s first Indian American on a national sports network, I take pride in championing ESPN’s rich culture of inclusiveness and belonging, ensuring that our coverage resonates with fans from all walks of life.” – Kevin Negandhi

“We’re very happy to have Kevin remaining with ESPN for years to come. He has contributed to our success in so many areas –SportsCenter, college football, NBA Draft, and more – and he’s a consummate professional in everything he touches.” – Norby Williamson, Executive Editor & Head of Event and Studio Production

More ESPN News: