Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Ironheart” Coming to Disney+ in 2025

Today at Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation, it was revealed that two long anticipated Marvel Studios series, Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, will premiere in 2025 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The long-awaited sequel series to Netflix’s Daredevil , once again starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, will finally debut in March 2025 on Disney+.

, once again starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, will finally debut in March 2025 on Disney+. The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.

Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Bullseye, while Jon Bernthal will return as Punisher.

Other announced main cast members include: Genneya Walton Margarita Levieva Sandrine Holt Michael Gandolfini Arty Froushan Nikki M. James Lou Taylor Pucci

Marvel recently removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October

A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team

Also coming in 2025, but without a specific release period yet, is Ironheart , which will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

, which will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) who was first introduced in Previously announced cast for Ironheart , which has wrapped production, also includes: Anthony Ramos as The Hood Manny Montana Shakira Barrera Alden Ehrenreich Regan Aliyah Shea Couleé Zoe Terakes Paul Calderón Cree Summer

, which has wrapped production, also includes: Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series.

Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.

