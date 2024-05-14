Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Ironheart” Coming to Disney+ in 2025

Today at Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation, it was revealed that two long anticipated Marvel Studios series, Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, will premiere in 2025 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • The long-awaited sequel series to Netflix’s Daredevil, once again starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, will finally debut in March 2025 on Disney+.
  • The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
  • Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Bullseye, while Jon Bernthal will return as Punisher.
  • Other announced main cast members include:
    • Genneya Walton
    • Margarita Levieva
    • Sandrine Holt
    • Michael Gandolfini
    • Arty Froushan
    • Nikki M. James
    • Lou Taylor Pucci
  • Marvel recently removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October.
  • A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.

  • Also coming in 2025, but without a specific release period yet, is Ironheart, which will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
  • Previously announced cast for Ironheart, which has wrapped production, also includes:
    • Anthony Ramos as The Hood
    • Manny Montana
    • Shakira Barrera
    • Alden Ehrenreich
    • Regan Aliyah
    • Shea Couleé
    • Zoe Terakes
    • Paul Calderón
    • Cree Summer
  • Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series.
  • Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.
  • Also revealed at today’s Upfronts was the premiere date for Agatha All Along.
