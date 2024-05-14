Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Ironheart” Coming to Disney+ in 2025

Today at Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation, it was revealed that two long anticipated Marvel Studios series, Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, will premiere in 2025 on Disney+.
- The long-awaited sequel series to Netflix’s Daredevil, once again starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, will finally debut in March 2025 on Disney+.
- The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
- Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Bullseye, while Jon Bernthal will return as Punisher.
- Other announced main cast members include:
- Genneya Walton
- Margarita Levieva
- Sandrine Holt
- Michael Gandolfini
- Arty Froushan
- Nikki M. James
- Lou Taylor Pucci
- Marvel recently removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October.
- A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.
- Also coming in 2025, but without a specific release period yet, is Ironheart, which will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Previously announced cast for Ironheart, which has wrapped production, also includes:
- Anthony Ramos as The Hood
- Manny Montana
- Shakira Barrera
- Alden Ehrenreich
- Regan Aliyah
- Shea Couleé
- Zoe Terakes
- Paul Calderón
- Cree Summer
- Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series.
- Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.
- Also revealed at today’s Upfronts was the premiere date for Agatha All Along.
