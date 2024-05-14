Another New Name, But A Solid Premiere Date For New Agatha-Based “WandaVision” Spin-Off

Disney has announced that the highly-anticipated spin-off series to WandaVision is finally going to debut on Disney+ this fall, and has yet another new name.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this evening, it was announced that the WandaVision spinoff, now called Agatha All Along has set its Disney+ premiere date.

spinoff, now called has set its Disney+ premiere date. The announcement was made during the Disney upfront presentation to advertisers that took place in New York tonight.

The series from Marvel

At the presentation, series star Katherine Hahn took the stage with co-stars Joe Locke and Patti LuPone, who confirmed the series’ title after a number of changes.

The show was first called “Agatha: House of Harkness.” The title appeared to change to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” by July 2022, and then to “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” in September 2023.

The series picks up after the events of WandaVision, in which Agatha Harkness (Hahn) was left powerless thanks to Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The series will see her gather some unlikely allies as she seeks to regain her powers.

in which Agatha Harkness (Hahn) was left powerless thanks to Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The series will see her gather some unlikely allies as she seeks to regain her powers. The cast of the new series is also slated to include: Joe Locke Aubrey Plaza Ali Ahn Maria Dizzia Sasheer Zamata Patti LuPone Emma Caulfield Debra Jo Rupp



Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now