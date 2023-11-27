“Wish” Comes In Below Expectations At Opening Weekend Box Office

Disney’s Wish came in below expectations at the box office in its opening weekend.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Wish took in $31.7 million during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, with $19.5 million over the proper three-day weekend.
- Expectations had the film coming in between $45-$50 million during the five days.
- This opening did beat last year’s Strange World, but is still below Encanto’s $40 million opening, which took place during higher COVID numbers in fall 2021.
- Wish came in third at the box office, behind The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Napoleon.
- While critics weren’t keen on the film, the A- CinemaScore is hope that the film will have decent staying power throughout the month, i.e. Pixar’s Elemental.
