“Wish” Comes In Below Expectations At Opening Weekend Box Office

Disney’s Wish came in below expectations at the box office in its opening weekend.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports Wish took in $31.7 million during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, with $19.5 million over the proper three-day weekend.

Expectations had the film coming in between $45-$50 million during the five days.

This opening did beat last year’s Strange World , but is still below Encanto ’s $40 million opening, which took place during higher COVID numbers in fall 2021.

Wish came in third at the box office, behind The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Napoleon.

came in third at the box office, behind and . While critics weren’t keen on the film, the A- CinemaScore is hope that the film will have decent staying power throughout the month, i.e. Pixar’s Elemental.

More Wish News: