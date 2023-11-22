A Collection of “Wish” Books Now Available

A new selection of books featuring Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish, are now available for your reading pleasure.
- Disney Wish: The Junior Novelization is perfect for ages 6 to 9 and includes a full color insert with pictures from the film.
- Disney Wish: The Deluxe Junior Novelization is a hardcover edition of the story, including a poster from the film.
- Disney Wish Little Golden Book retells the story with gorgeous original artwork.
- Disney Wish: A Guided Wishing Journal is a perfect holiday gift, as this illustrated guided journal takes readers on the journey to accomplish their dreams through guided prompts and exercises.
- The Art of Wish continues the tradition of hardcover releases dedicated to the behind the scenes making of the film, featuring concept art and more.
- The Grateful Goat is a picture book with original artwork highlighting the loveable Valentino and the story of how he gained the opportunity to speak to his best friend Asha.
