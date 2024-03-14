New “Doctor Who” Mini-Episode Coming to Disney+ Tomorrow

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has teased that something new is coming to Disney+ sooner than you might think… tomorrow!

Doctor Who ’s showrunner Russell T Davies shared on his Instagram that an incoming “Destination” will arrive tomorrow on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

This is likely a mini-episode to coincide with Comic Relief, an biannual charity event that Doctor Who has frequently produced special mini-episodes for.

That special was only shown on YouTube outside of the U.K., while this new one will be available on Disney+.

No other details regarding the special have been revealed at this time.

