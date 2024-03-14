New “Doctor Who” Mini-Episode Coming to Disney+ Tomorrow

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has teased that something new is coming to Disney+ sooner than you might think… tomorrow!
- Doctor Who’s showrunner Russell T Davies shared on his Instagram that an incoming “Destination” will arrive tomorrow on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and Disney+ in the rest of the world.
- This is likely a mini-episode to coincide with Comic Relief, an biannual charity event that Doctor Who has frequently produced special mini-episodes for.
- A previous “Destination” mini-episode was created for Children in Need in November 2023, giving us our first look at the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) prior to his full debut in the 60th anniversary specials.
- That special was only shown on YouTube outside of the U.K., while this new one will be available on Disney+.
- No other details regarding the special have been revealed at this time.
- Doctor Who returns for a full season of adventures in May 2024 on Disney+.
- The most recent episode, “The Church on Ruby Road,” is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Luke’s review of the Christmas special.
