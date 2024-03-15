“Doctor Who” Announces Premiere Date on Disney+

Get ready for the Doctor, as he’s heading to Disney+ this May.

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television and BBC have announced the premiere date for the next installment of Doctor Who .

. The new episodes will launch on the streamer on Friday, May 10th at 7 p.m. ET. It will premiere at midnight on Saturday, May 11th in the UK.

Two episodes will premiere on the night of May 10th, followed by an additional episode for the following six weeks.

The new season follows the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS.

From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

Guest stars for the new season will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

A new trailer will debut on March 22nd.

What They’re Saying:

Russell T Davies, Showrunner: “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”

More Doctor Who News: