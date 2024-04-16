Phillipa Soo Added to Cast of ABC’s “Dr. Odyssey”

Another new face is being added to the cast of Ryan Murphy’s new ABC series.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Odyssey , the new series from Murphy and ABC, has added Phillipa Soo to the cast.

, the new series from Murphy and ABC, has added Phillipa Soo to the cast. The two-time Grammy Award winning and Tony-nominated star of Hamilton has been added to the series alongside Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson.

has been added to the series alongside Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson. Not much is known about the series, but Variety reports

It’s set to premiere during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

