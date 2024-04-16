Phillipa Soo Added to Cast of ABC’s “Dr. Odyssey”

Another new face is being added to the cast of Ryan Murphy’s new ABC series.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Odyssey, the new series from Murphy and ABC, has added Phillipa Soo to the cast.
- The two-time Grammy Award winning and Tony-nominated star of Hamilton has been added to the series alongside Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson.
- Not much is known about the series, but Variety reports that sources are saying the series is a medical procedural aboard a cruise ship.
- It’s set to premiere during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.
