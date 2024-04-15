ESPN Lays Out 2024 NFL Draft Coverage Across Multiple Platforms

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company will present the 2024 NFL Draft across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social media platforms, as the NFL takes their marquee offseason event to Detroit (April 25-27).

On-site studio programming will surround the multiplatform presentation, as ESPN further deepens its commitment to the annual NFL tentpole event.

ESPN’s long-standing NFL Draft tradition will reach 45 consecutive years in Detroit, dating back to 1980.

For the first two nights, Thursday, April. 25 (8 p.m. ET) and Friday, April 26 (7 p.m.), ESPN and ABC will provide fans two broadcast options, a tradition dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft, and new this year a third option with The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular .

. ESPN’s presentation will focus on areas of need for each team, the draftee’s football resume – with highlights and analysis on his playing style, technique and physical attributes – and how he will fit in with the team that drafted him.

ABC will provide player analysis with a deeper emphasis on storytelling, providing viewers insight into the draftee’s background and journey to the NFL.

On day three of the Draft, Saturday, April 27 (12 p.m.), ESPN’s presentation will be simulcast on ABC.

Nick Saban, legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, will make his ESPN debut as an analyst on College GameDay and the ABC broadcast after it was announced he would be joining ESPN

and the ABC broadcast after it was Mel Kiper Jr., officially in his fifth decade as an NFL Draft staple, returns to the ESPN broadcast.

The 2009 NFL draftee Pat McAfee and his crew will bring fans The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular , a night 1 special telecast available on YouTube, TikTok, the ESPN App and streaming on ESPN+ (Thursday, 8 p.m.).

, a night 1 special telecast available on YouTube, TikTok, the ESPN App and streaming on ESPN+ (Thursday, 8 p.m.). Live from Detroit, the show will utilize a wide range of personalities and analysts to breakdown picks while also emphasizing the Draft experience from a fan perspective.

The 2024 NFL Draft will also be televised on NFL Network and streamed live via NFL digital properties.

ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital shows will cover every round and pick as well.

ESPN’s DraftCast, a live tool that includes analysis of each prospect and a scouting reporting, will be available on ESPN.com.

On the eve of the NFL Draft, Wednesday, April 24, Kevin Negandhi will co-host Sportscenter (6- 7 p.m.) from inside the NFL Draft theater.

(6- 7 p.m.) from inside the NFL Draft theater. Negandhi, will remain on-site for the entirety of the Draft to support ESPN’s flagship show. Thursday, SportsCenter will have an extended edition (12-3 p.m.).

will have an extended edition (12-3 p.m.). Five hours of wall-to-wall live studio show programming from Detroit, beginning with NFL Live, and followed by College GameDay and NFL Draft Countdown Presented by EGO will air leading up to the Chicago Bears officially being on the clock.

Analysts on the ground in Detroit will contribute to additional ESPN studio shows, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and ESPN BET Live .

and ESPN . The Pat McAfee Show will originate from Detroit on Friday, enhancing ESPN’s massive on-site presence even further.

will originate from Detroit on Friday, enhancing ESPN’s massive on-site presence even further. Before the Chicago Bears officially submit their pick, NFL Draft Countdown Presented by EGO, with ESPN’s main set of commentators, will take fans right up to the opening of the Draft (Thursday, 7-8 p.m. and Friday, 6-7 p.m.).

On Thursday and Friday, ESPN’s set will once again be filled with industry-leading NFL Draft commentators, as draft guru Kiper Jr. takes a seat alongside 1999 NFL draftee Booger McFarland and 1991 NFL draftee Louis Riddick.

For the fourth consecutive year, Mike Greenberg will anchor ESPN’s presentation of the NFL draft on the first two nights.

NFL senior insider Adam Schefter will be ready to bring fans all the latest news from Detroit – including information on any impending trades.

Molly McGrath, ESPN college football reporter, will make her NFL draft debut, interviewing prospects following their selection on the main stage.

On ABC, alongside Kirk Herbstreit and 1992 NFL draftee Desmond Howard, seven-time college football national champion head coach, Saban, will be at the desk offering a coach’s perspective to the group.

College GameDay’s Rece Davis will host ABC’s presentation for the sixth time while NFL draft analyst Field Yates will join ABC’s draft coverage, partaking in the company’s draft night coverage for the first time.

Laura Rutledge, reporter and host of NFL Live and SEC Nation, will be stationed in the green room interviewing prospects’ families once their loved one is selected, while college football insider Pete Thamel will contribute the latest news and information to the ABC broadcast.