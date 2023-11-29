The Company of Disney’s “Frozen” Performs at The White House

Disney’s Frozen North American Tour had the privilege to perform at the White House holiday decor unveiling this past Monday.
What’s Happening:
- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed the cast of Frozen to perform various songs from the production at The White House’s yearly holiday decor unveiling.
- The performers included Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna), Jeremy Davis (Olaf), Dominic Dorset (Kristoff), and Preston Perez (Hans).
- National Guard families were treated to the performance as part of the First Lady’s “Joining Forces” initiative supporting military families.
- Frozen is currently touring the country. Tickets are available here.
