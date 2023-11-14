New Dooney & Bourke Collection Inspired By “Aladdin on Broadway” Coming Soon

by |
Tags: ,

Disney on Broadway is partnering with Dooney & Bourke on a limited-edition line of bags inspired by Aladdin on Broadway.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney on Broadway is partnering with Dooney & Bourke on a limited-edition line of bags all inspired by Aladdin on Broadway.
  • Prices start at $188 and there is a special presale access exclusively to text message subscribers on Black Friday.
  • Text LAMP to (212) 282-2900 to receive a link to place your order on November 24.
  • This is the first collaboration with Disney on Broadway and Dooney & Bourke.
  • The collection features three different silhouettes, and you can choose from a crossbody, satchel, or wallet.
  • The design features different photos from Aladdin, including the magic carpet, the magic lamp, the skyline of Agrabah, and more.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy