New Dooney & Bourke Collection Inspired By “Aladdin on Broadway” Coming Soon

- Disney on Broadway is partnering with Dooney & Bourke on a limited-edition line of bags all inspired by Aladdin on Broadway.
- Prices start at $188 and there is a special presale access exclusively to text message subscribers on Black Friday.
- Text LAMP to (212) 282-2900 to receive a link to place your order on November 24.
- This is the first collaboration with Disney on Broadway and Dooney & Bourke.
- The collection features three different silhouettes, and you can choose from a crossbody, satchel, or wallet.
- The design features different photos from Aladdin, including the magic carpet, the magic lamp, the skyline of Agrabah, and more.