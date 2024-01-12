“Gravity Falls” Original Soundtrack Now Available

Gravity Falls has finally released a complete soundtrack to accompany the cult-favorite series.

The Disney animated series, Gravity Falls , has released a complete soundtrack to the series, which ended back in 2016.

Only producing 40 episodes, the series went on to much critical acclaim and fan fervor.

The show continues to produce books and merchandise, but the album has been much requested for many years.

The album was released rather quietly, but is now available to purchase or stream wherever you get your music.

