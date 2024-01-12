“Gravity Falls” Original Soundtrack Now Available

Gravity Falls has finally released a complete soundtrack to accompany the cult-favorite series.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney animated series, Gravity Falls, has released a complete soundtrack to the series, which ended back in 2016.
- Only producing 40 episodes, the series went on to much critical acclaim and fan fervor.
- The show continues to produce books and merchandise, but the album has been much requested for many years.
- The album was released rather quietly, but is now available to purchase or stream wherever you get your music.
