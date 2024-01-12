“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” Soundtrack Released

Playdate with Winnie The Pooh has released an original soundtrack filled with delightful songs from the Hundred Acre Wood.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior’s Playdate with Winnie the Pooh series of shorts has released an official soundtrack.

series of shorts has released an official soundtrack. The album features 16 songs from the animated series, all sung by Pooh and the rest of his Hundred Acre Wood friends.

The album is now available to stream on all major platforms.

The series is available to watch on Disney Junior, Disney+

