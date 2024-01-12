“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” Soundtrack Released

Playdate with Winnie The Pooh has released an original soundtrack filled with delightful songs from the Hundred Acre Wood.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Junior’s Playdate with Winnie the Pooh series of shorts has released an official soundtrack.
- The album features 16 songs from the animated series, all sung by Pooh and the rest of his Hundred Acre Wood friends.
- The album is now available to stream on all major platforms.
- The series is available to watch on Disney Junior, Disney+, and Disney Junior’s Official YouTube Channel.
More Disney Junior News:
- New “Me & Mickey” Hanukkah-Themed Short To Debut On Disney Junior
- Disney Junior Jumps On Spotify Wrapped Trend With Meme Collection
- “Mickey’s Christmas Tales” Debuts First Holiday Short
- New Episodes of “Bluey” Will Debut on Disney Junior and Disney Channel
- "Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!" Debuts on Disney Junior
- Disney Junior & Friends Playdate Theme Song “Everyone C’mon and Play" Now Available to Stream
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now