“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” Soundtrack Released

Playdate with Winnie The Pooh has released an original soundtrack filled with delightful songs from the Hundred Acre Wood.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Junior’s Playdate with Winnie the Pooh series of shorts has released an official soundtrack.
  • The album features 16 songs from the animated series, all sung by Pooh and the rest of his Hundred Acre Wood friends.
  • The album is now available to stream on all major platforms.

  • The series is available to watch on Disney Junior, Disney+, and Disney Junior’s Official YouTube Channel.

