“Mickey’s Christmas Tales” Debuts First Holiday Short

by
The first Mickey’s Christmas Tales short has debuted on Disney Junior.

What’s Happening:

  • First announced earlier this month as part of Disney Junior’s Magical Holidays, these stop-motion shorts will celebrate the season with Mickey and the gang.
  • The debut short entitled “Starstruck” follows Goofy Claus and the gang trying to hang the star on the town square Christmas tree. Of course, it’s never that easy.

  • More shorts will debut from now through the end of the year on Disney Junior and their respective YouTube channel.

