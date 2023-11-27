“Mickey’s Christmas Tales” Debuts First Holiday Short

The first Mickey’s Christmas Tales short has debuted on Disney Junior.
What’s Happening:
- First announced earlier this month as part of Disney Junior’s Magical Holidays, these stop-motion shorts will celebrate the season with Mickey and the gang.
- The debut short entitled “Starstruck” follows Goofy Claus and the gang trying to hang the star on the town square Christmas tree. Of course, it’s never that easy.
- More shorts will debut from now through the end of the year on Disney Junior and their respective YouTube channel.
