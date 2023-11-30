New “Me & Mickey” Hanukkah-Themed Short To Debut On Disney Junior

A brand new Me & Mickey short is set to debut celebrating Hanukkah.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior’s Me & Mickey series of shorts will be debuting an all-new Hanukkah-themed episode.

series of shorts will be debuting an all-new Hanukkah-themed episode. “Dreidel Play” teaches preschoolers about Hanukkah traditions.

Mickey also teaches and plays a round of dreidel with viewers.

The adorable new short premieres on Disney Junior and their YouTube channel on December 4th at 9:25am ET.

