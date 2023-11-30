New “Me & Mickey” Hanukkah-Themed Short To Debut On Disney Junior

A brand new Me & Mickey short is set to debut celebrating Hanukkah.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Junior’s Me & Mickey series of shorts will be debuting an all-new Hanukkah-themed episode.
- “Dreidel Play” teaches preschoolers about Hanukkah traditions.
- Mickey also teaches and plays a round of dreidel with viewers.
- The adorable new short premieres on Disney Junior and their YouTube channel on December 4th at 9:25am ET.
More Disney Junior News:
- Disney Junior Jumps On Spotify Wrapped Trend With Meme Collection (11/29/2023)
- “Mickey’s Christmas Tales” Debuts First Holiday Short (11/27/2023)
- Nominees For Second Annual Children's & Familiy Emmy Awards Announced
- Disney Junior To Debut New Stop-Motion Shorts And Holiday Programming During "Disney Junior Magical Holidays"
- New Episodes of “Bluey” Will Debut on Disney Junior and Disney Channel November 6th
- Season 2 of Disney Junior’s Animated Series “Firebuds” Premieres November 1st