New “Me & Mickey” Hanukkah-Themed Short To Debut On Disney Junior

A brand new Me & Mickey short is set to debut celebrating Hanukkah.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Junior’s Me & Mickey series of shorts will be debuting an all-new Hanukkah-themed episode.
  • “Dreidel Play” teaches preschoolers about Hanukkah traditions.
  • Mickey also teaches and plays a round of dreidel with viewers.
  • The adorable new short premieres on Disney Junior and their YouTube channel on December 4th at 9:25am ET.

