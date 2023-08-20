Disney Junior & Friends Playdate Theme Song “Everyone C’mon and Play” Now Available to Stream

“Everyone C’mon and Play,” the newly created theme song for the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event held this past weekend at the Disneyland Resort, is now available on your favorite streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records have digitally released “Everyone C’mon and Play,” the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate theme song.
- The song could be heard during the Disney Junior Playdate Party Parade at Disney California Adventure on Friday, August 18th.
- The album artwork features the event logo in front of the skyline of Pixar Pier.
- “Everyone C’mon and Play” can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.
- Check out our complete coverage from the first-ever Disney Junior & Friends Playdate at Disney California Adventure.
