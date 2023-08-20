Disney Junior & Friends Playdate Theme Song “Everyone C’mon and Play” Now Available to Stream

“Everyone C’mon and Play,” the newly created theme song for the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event held this past weekend at the Disneyland Resort, is now available on your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records have digitally released “Everyone C’mon and Play,” the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate theme song.

The song could be heard during the Disney Junior Playdate Party Parade at Disney California Adventure

The album artwork features the event logo in front of the skyline of Pixar Pier.

“Everyone C’mon and Play” can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

