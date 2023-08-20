Disney Junior & Friends Playdate Theme Song “Everyone C’mon and Play” Now Available to Stream

“Everyone C’mon and Play,” the newly created theme song for the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event held this past weekend at the Disneyland Resort, is now available on your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Records have digitally released “Everyone C’mon and Play,” the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate theme song.
  • The song could be heard during the Disney Junior Playdate Party Parade at Disney California Adventure on Friday, August 18th.

  • The album artwork features the event logo in front of the skyline of Pixar Pier.
  • “Everyone C’mon and Play” can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

