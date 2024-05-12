“Let It Go” Earns Certified Diamond Status

“Let It Go” has joined an illustrious club in recording history.
What’s Happening:
- On tonight’s American Idol Disney Night, Idina Menzel appeared to accept a milestone accomplishment for the hit song, “Let It Go”.
- The song has been certified Diamond, reaching 10 million copies sold.
- It marks the first Disney song to receive Diamond status as a single.
- Frozen’s soundtrack remains one of the best selling animated movie soundtracks of all time.
