“Let It Go” Earns Certified Diamond Status

“Let It Go” has joined an illustrious club in recording history.

What’s Happening:

Disney Night, Idina Menzel appeared to accept a milestone accomplishment for the hit song, “Let It Go”. The song has been certified Diamond, reaching 10 million copies sold.

It marks the first Disney song to receive Diamond status as a single.

Frozen’s soundtrack remains one of the best selling animated movie soundtracks of all time.

