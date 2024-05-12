“Let It Go” Earns Certified Diamond Status

by |
Tags: , , ,

“Let It Go” has joined an illustrious club in recording history.

What’s Happening:

  • On tonight’s American Idol Disney Night, Idina Menzel appeared to accept a milestone accomplishment for the hit song, “Let It Go”.
  • The song has been certified Diamond, reaching 10 million copies sold.

  • It marks the first Disney song to receive Diamond status as a single.
  • Frozen’s soundtrack remains one of the best selling animated movie soundtracks of all time.

More Frozen News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight