Stunning Audio-Animatronics Populate New “Frozen” Attraction at Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea is showing off their latest attractions once again, making Disney Parks fans around the world insanely jealous and ready to plan their trips as they reveal more of Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Journey in the new Fantasy Springs, opening at the park next month.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has shared a new reel that showcases key moments in the highly anticipated new attraction at Tokyo DisneySea, Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Journey.

In the new video, we see elaborate special effects and Audio-Animatronic figures of the characters from the smash-hit 2013 film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Frozen.

In the new “Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey” attraction, guests set out on a voyage by boat that leads them through the events of Frozen .

. Through this voyage, guests will enjoy an adventurous and heartwarming tale of two sisters with themes of true love. Grand Pabbie, the leader of the trolls, first draws guests into the world of the film as he tells the tale of Anna and Elsa to two young trolls, bringing the sisters’ childhood memories back to life with an iridescent light through his magic. Guests then embark on a journey through the sisters’ memories, accompanied by well-known songs from the film, including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Love Is an Open Door,” the duet sung by Anna and Hans at the top of the clock tower. Guests will also be able to enjoy the fan-favorite “Let It Go,” sung by Elsa as she climbs North Mountain, where she creates an ice palace with her powers. The climax of the attraction depicts Anna turning to ice in an attempt to save Elsa from Hans. In Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, guests can look forward to seeing how the events of the story play out, while delighting in a tale of adventure and true love.