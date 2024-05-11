Photos: More Looks at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel and Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies at Fantasy Springs

We have some more looks at Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs for you. This time, we’re highlighting Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies and actually got a chance to check out the inside of the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

One of the attractions in the Peter Pan’s Never Land section of Fantasy Springs is Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.

At this new attraction in Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley, guests can experience riding in a buggy made by Tinker Bell.

Next, we head inside the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel to check out the lobby and other common areas.

Next, we got a look inside the Superior Alcove room and all of its amenities.

And finally, here is a look at the key guests receive when doing online check in.

About Fantasy Springs:

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

An abundance of offerings that evoke the world of the films, including attractions, restaurants, a merchandise shop, and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will allow guests to enjoy a wide variety of experiences.

Guests can feel as if they have stepped right into a beloved Disney Animation film, delight in seeing some of their favorite Disney friends, and be enveloped by well-known music, making their time at Tokyo DisneySea all the more immersive and enjoyable.

Fantasy Springs officially opens at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6th, 2024.

