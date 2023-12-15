Production Chief Nissa Diederich Leaving 20th Television

Nissa Deiderich, 20th Television’s production chief, is leaving the studio.

  • Deiderich has chosen to step down from her role as production chief at 20th Television as announced via a memo from 20th Television President Karey Burke and reported on by Deadline.
  • This comes after production operations across all of Disney’s TV studios were consolidated.
  • Prior to this position, Diederich was the EVP of Production at Touchstone Television.
  • She oversaw production on Only Murders in the Building, American Horror Story, and the upcoming Percy Jackson and The Olympians, among others.
  • Based on the recency of Deiderich’s decision to leave, there is currently no replacement plan.

