Hulu Announces New Docu-Series “The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs”

A crazy canine competition is making its way to Hulu with a new docu-series entitled The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs.

What’s Happening:

  • The six-part docu-series from ABC News Studios will follow “Heelwork to Music,” a competitive sport where individuals create complex dance routines for themselves and their dogs.
  • Performances are judged on their partnership, choreography, and musical interpretation,
  • The series will follow seven women and their dogs as they prepare to compete on the Crufts stage in England.
  • The entire series will stream on Hulu on November 17th.

