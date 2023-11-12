Hulu Announces New Docu-Series “The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs”

A crazy canine competition is making its way to Hulu with a new docu-series entitled The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs.

What’s Happening:

The six-part docu-series from ABC News Studios

Performances are judged on their partnership, choreography, and musical interpretation,

The series will follow seven women and their dogs as they prepare to compete on the Crufts stage in England.

The entire series will stream on Hulu on November 17th.

More Television News: