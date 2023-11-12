Hulu Announces New Docu-Series “The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs”

A crazy canine competition is making its way to Hulu with a new docu-series entitled The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs.
What's Happening:
- The six-part docu-series from ABC News Studios will follow “Heelwork to Music,” a competitive sport where individuals create complex dance routines for themselves and their dogs.
- Performances are judged on their partnership, choreography, and musical interpretation,
- The series will follow seven women and their dogs as they prepare to compete on the Crufts stage in England.
- The entire series will stream on Hulu on November 17th.
