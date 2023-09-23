Suburban Legends Covers “I2I” from “A Goofy Movie”

Suburban Legends, the ska band that frequently plays at the Disneyland Resort, has released a cover of the popular Powerline song “I2I.”

As you can see on their Instagram account Disney California Adventure

Today, the band released their cover of “I2I,” the beloved song from Disney’s A Goofy Movie .

. They put a ska twist on the pop song from the 1995 film, in which it was performed by Tevin Campbell.

You can listen to the new song now on Spotify Apple Music

