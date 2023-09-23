Suburban Legends Covers “I2I” from “A Goofy Movie”

Suburban Legends, the ska band that frequently plays at the Disneyland Resort, has released a cover of the popular Powerline song “I2I.”
- As you can see on their Instagram account, Suburban Legends frequently entertains guests at Disney California Adventure.
- Today, the band released their cover of “I2I,” the beloved song from Disney’s A Goofy Movie.
- They put a ska twist on the pop song from the 1995 film, in which it was performed by Tevin Campbell.
- You can listen to the new song now on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.
