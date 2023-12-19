FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” to End After Upcoming Sixth Season

FX’s popular comedy series What We Do in the Shadows will end after its upcoming sixth season, according to Vulture.

Set to begin production in January, the sixth season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows will be the show’s last.

will be the show’s last. What We Do in the Shadows , based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

The show won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2022, and it will compete for Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Television Awards set to air in January.

Check out Alex’s review What We Do in the Shadows’ fifth season, which aired earlier this year.

