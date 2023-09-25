D23 Gold Members Can Now Purchase Mickey’s of Glendale Destination D23 Merchandise Online

If you’re a D23 Gold Member and you weren’t able to attend Destination D23, you can now purchase merchandise from the Destination D23 Collection through an online event.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, created a selection of Destination D23 merchandise exclusively for the event.
- Didn’t make it to Destination D23 or missed that one item at the event you were hoping to grab? For a limited time, while supplies last, D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise from the Destination D23 Collection through an online event.
- Mickey’s of Glendale is also offering free shipping just for this only shopping event.
- The Destination D23 Collection is available only to D23 Gold Members beginning September 25th, 2023, while supplies last.
- Only one order is permitted per D23 Gold Member; any duplicate orders will be canceled.
- Click here to access the offer, and take a closer look at the merchandise in our previous post.
