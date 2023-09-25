D23 Gold Members Can Now Purchase Mickey’s of Glendale Destination D23 Merchandise Online

If you’re a D23 Gold Member and you weren’t able to attend Destination D23, you can now purchase merchandise from the Destination D23 Collection through an online event.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, created a selection of Destination D23 merchandise exclusively for the event.

Didn’t make it to Destination D23 or missed that one item at the event you were hoping to grab? For a limited time, while supplies last, D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise from the Destination D23 Collection through an online event.

Mickey’s of Glendale is also offering free shipping just for this only shopping event.

The Destination D23 Collection is available only to D23 Gold Members beginning September 25th, 2023, while supplies last.

Only one order is permitted per D23 Gold Member; any duplicate orders will be canceled.

