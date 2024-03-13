Disney Movie Insiders Announces Wins Day Rewards for March

Disney Movie Insiders has announced their Wins Day “Hot Rewards” for the month of March.
What’s Happening:
- The weekly “Hot Reward” releases as a part of their weekly Wins Days have been announced via email.
- Currently, you can spend 500 points to get a Star Wars – The Bad Batch final season poster.
- On March 20th, the special reward will be a Luca baseball cap with a lenticular patch.
- Finally, on March 27th, you can spend your points on a Funko Soda Can Mad Hatter figure.
- Disney Movie Insiders points can be acquired by uploading your movie tickets, connecting your Disney+ account, and more.
- For more information, head to their Wins Day hub.
