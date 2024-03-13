Disney Movie Insiders Announces Wins Day Rewards for March

Disney Movie Insiders has announced their Wins Day “Hot Rewards” for the month of March.

What’s Happening:

  • The weekly “Hot Reward” releases as a part of their weekly Wins Days have been announced via email.
  • Currently, you can spend 500 points to get a Star Wars – The Bad Batch final season poster.

  • On March 20th, the special reward will be a Luca baseball cap with a lenticular patch.

  • Finally, on March 27th, you can spend your points on a Funko Soda Can Mad Hatter figure.

  • Disney Movie Insiders points can be acquired by uploading your movie tickets, connecting your Disney+ account, and more.
  • For more information, head to their Wins Day hub.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
