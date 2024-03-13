Disney Movie Insiders Announces Wins Day Rewards for March

Disney Movie Insiders has announced their Wins Day “Hot Rewards” for the month of March.

The weekly “Hot Reward” releases as a part of their weekly Wins Days have been announced via email.

Currently, you can spend 500 points to get a Star Wars – The Bad Batch final season poster.

On March 20th, the special reward will be a Luca baseball cap with a lenticular patch.

Finally, on March 27th, you can spend your points on a Funko Soda Can Mad Hatter figure.

Disney Movie Insiders points can be acquired by uploading your movie tickets, connecting your Disney+

For more information, head to their Wins Day hub

