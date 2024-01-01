It’s Time to Indulge Your Disney Collection with Disney Munchlings Sensational Snacks

They’re cute, cuddly, and shaped like your favorite snacks; say hello to the next wave of Disney Munchlings plush! shopDisney is bringing fans another adorable assortment of micro plush pals that share an exciting food theme. This month it’s all about Sensational Snacks.

Whether you crave something sweet or savory, we can all agree that the best treats available are Disney Munchlings!

Okay, so you can’t devour these micro plush cuties, but you can display them in your Disney collection and the next round of characters are themed to Sensational Snacks.

Pluto Ramen Disney Munchlings Plush – Sensational Snacks Collection – Medium 13 3/4"

Pluto is perched in a green bowl decorated with paw prints and bones, and he represents a delicious bowl of ramen, complete with soft boiled egg and fish cake.

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Sensational Snacks – Micro 4 3/4"

The other snacks in the lineup include: Poutine Panda Mei ( Turning Red ) Yogurt Dipped Pretzel Jack Skellington ( The Nightmare Before Christmas ) Ramen Pluto Jalapeno Popper Pascal ( Tangled ) Onion Ring Mickey Mouse Wasabi Pea Alien ( Toy Story ) One mystery plush

Guests can scoop up the totally cute mystery micro plush (4 ¾-inch) that comes in colorful blind box containers or opt for the medium size Pluto Ramen plush (13 ¾ -inch).

The Disney Munchling Sensational Snacks Collection is available on shopDisney. Prices range from $14.99-$49.99.

Munchling-Themed Merchandise:

Baymax S'more Disney Munchlings Plush Ear Headband – Sensational Snacks

Donald Duck Wild Raspberry Disney Munchlings Plush Crossbody Bag – Sensational Snacks

Pluto Ramen Disney Munchlings Plush Backpack – Sensational Snacks

Panda Mei Baked Apple Brulee Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament – Turning Red

Mickey Mouse Mocha Cookie Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament

Mei Panda Disney Munchlings Bento Box – Turning Red

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

More Munchlings Fun:

Ever since their D23 Expo debut, these plush pals have been a big hit with fans. The first batch sold out quickly, but fortunately, shopDisney was able to restock some of the sweetest snacks! Check out these posts for more Munchlings Plush goodness:

