Sweet and Savory Fun Inspires New Disney Munchlings Pixar Boardwalk Bites Collection

Nom, nom, nom! If you’re craving some cuddly cuteness, shopDisney is exactly what you need with their newest wave of Disney Munchlings micro plush. In the past shopDisney has shared an assortment of plush inspired by sweet and savory snacks available at the parks and other offerings fans just love. Now they’re heading to Disney California Adventure park for the Pixar Boardwalk Bites Collection

Any way you look at them, Disney Munchlings are adorable, but there’s something extra special about the plush inspired by Pixar characters. I don’t know why, that’s just the way it is. This month Disney is dedicating an entire series of Pixar treats and more specifically a few of the goodies found at Disney California Adventure.

Yes, the DCA location is called Pixar Pier, but for the sake of this release Disney opted for Pixar Boardwalk Bites Collection and we think it has a wonderful ring to it.

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Pixar Boardwalk Bites – Micro 4 ¾”

The standout plush in the series is a Jack Jack (Parr) Cookie Num Num, that combines the masked super hero baby with his favorite chocolate chip treat.

Other characters include: Wheezy Chocolate Dipped Cone ( Toy Story 2 ) Jack-Jack Cookie Num Num ( The Incredibles ) Lotso Slider ( Toy Story 3 ) Boo Wild Blueberry Muffin ( Monsters, Inc. ) Rainbow Unicorn Caramel Apple ( Inside Out ) Dory Blueberry Orange Whoopie Pie ( Finding Nemo ) One mystery plush



In addition to the totally cute mystery micro plush (4 ¾-inch), some new home essentials like a ramen bowl and sushi plate have arrived as well (links below).

The Disney Munchling Pixar Boardwalk Bites Collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $14.99-$29.99.

Pluto Ramen Disney Munchlings Bowl Set – Sensational Snacks Collection

Toy Story Alien Disney Munchlings Sushi Plate with Chopsticks

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

