Springtime picnics are so much more fun when you have a Disney pal along for the adventure! Disney Store has just introduced a new wave of Disney Munchlings micro plush and this month the theme is Playful Picnic. Our character friends are exploring a tasty world of culinary creations that are picnic staples.

Gather up your friends and head to the park for an all day picnic! The Disney Munchlings are back with a handful of new goodies inspired by the delicious foods often served at an outdoor soiree.

The Playful Picnic collection features some of our favorite characters like Dumbo, Gus the mouse, Simba representing a special snack and served in a cute checkered dish.

The full line up includes: Stitch Blueberry Lemonade ( Lilo & Stitch ) Miss Bunny German Potato Salad ( Bambi ) Lady Chicken Pesto Calzone ( Lady and the Tramp ) Gus Apple Chutney Pork Pie (Cinderella) Dumbo PB&J Sandwich ( Dumbo ) Simba Sun Dried Tomato Quiche ( The Lion King ) One mystery plush

This totally cute series of mystery micro plush (4 ¾-inch) will be a great addition to your ever growing Disney assortment.

The Disney Munchling Playful Picnic Collection is available now at Disney Store and each plush sells for $14.99.

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

