Hidden Mickey Tiara and Scepter Now Available from Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers in Disney Springs

A new, customizable Hidden Mickey tiara and scepter are now available to purchase at Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers in Disney Springs.

Guests can now purchase a Hidden Mickey tiara or scepter from the Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers store located in Disney Springs Marketplace near the World of Disney store. The customizable items come with interchangeable center stones, which you can select based on your birth month.

The tiara and scepter both retail for $59, with additional stones available for $12 each.

They also come with this attachable tassel.

More Walt Disney World News: