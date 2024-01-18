Marvel Legends Patch and Joe Fixit Figures Enforce the Rules in New Wolverine 50th Anniversary 2-Pack

2024 Is a big year for X-Men fans as Marvel is inviting them to join the celebration of Wolverine’s 50th anniversary. One of the many ways the character is being featured is through merchandise including awesome 2-pack action figures from Hasbro. Revealed during the December Hasbro Pulse livestream, the Marvel Legends Wolverine Patch and Joe Fixit is now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to celebrate all things Wolverine? The iconic mutant from Marvel’s X-Men turns 50 this year and Hasbro is honoring the character and some of his most iconic pairings with new action figures in their Marvel Legends line.

Today, fans can pre-order a unique 2-pack featuring Wolverine as Patch alongside Hulk’s alter ego, Joe Fixit.

As with other Wolverine 2-packs

Fans will even be able to replicate the look when posing the 6-inch scale figures as each Marvel Legends figure boasts premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Marvel Legends Wolverine Patch and Joe Fixit figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

Wolverine Marvel Legends Patch and Joe Fixit 6-Inch Action Figures – $59.99

Patch stands at 6-inches tall, while a gray Hulk as Joe Fixit stands at 8-inches tall

Includes 2 figures and 6 accessories

Ages 4 and up

More Hasbro Collectibles:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!