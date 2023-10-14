Marvel Must Haves – “Loki” Season 2, Episode 1

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the second season of Loki on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of Episode 1, and catch up on all the news about Loki on our guide page. Plus, check out the other Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 1 – “Ouroboros”

After being sent back to a different version of the TVA, Loki starts Time Slipping, something that shouldn’t be possible. He makes it back to his TVA where Mobius introduces him to O.B. who might be able to help, but with a complicated and time sensitive solution. Meanwhile the TVA Brass is on the hunt for Sylvie.

Collectibles

Grow your Marvel collection with Funko Pop! figures, Loungefly bags, pendant jewelry and a Loki action figure.

Learn More: "Loki" Season 2 Loki and Mobius Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Learn More: Get Ready for the Return of "Loki" with Must-Have Merchandise to Fit Your Lifestyle

Clothing

Customize your Marvel wardrobe with stylish selections from Her Universe, Hot Topic and Rock ‘Em Socks featuring character and character inspired apparel showcasing Miss Minutes, Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, and O.B.

Learn More: Hot Topic and Her Universe Deliver "Loki" Inspired-Outerwear and Seasonal Essentials

Learn More: Hot Topic Launches "Loki" Collection at San Diego Comic-Con

Home Goods

Bring the essence of Loki and the TVA to your home through kitchen goods like a waffle iron or trendy metal posters that are perfect for the movie room, office, or anywhere you display your collectibles.

Learn More: Get Ready for the Return of "Loki" with Must-Have Merchandise to Fit Your Lifestyle

More Marvel Fun:

Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast Secret Invasion!

We’re not done yet! Catch up on all that’s happening in the Marvel Universe with our: Marvel Landing Page Mack’s episode recaps of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel She-Hulk Secret Invasion



If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!