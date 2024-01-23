Photos: Lunar New Year Merchandise Celebrates the Year of the Dragon at Disney California Adventure

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

With the kickoff of the Lunar New Year Celebration, Disney California Adventure guests can take home some of their favorite Lunar New Year styles in a variety of different merchandise.

Items available this year include a Year of the Dragon Spirit Jersey, a plush Mickey Mouse, and Lunar New Year ears.

Two different pins are available, featuring Mushu from Mulan and Elliott from Pete’s Dragon.

Guests can also pick up a magnet and ornament, both featuring Mickey Mouse.

More Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning