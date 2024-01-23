Photos: Lunar New Year Merchandise Celebrates the Year of the Dragon at Disney California Adventure

With the kickoff of the Lunar New Year Celebration, Disney California Adventure guests can take home some of their favorite Lunar New Year styles in a variety of different merchandise.
Items available this year include a Year of the Dragon Spirit Jersey, a plush Mickey Mouse, and Lunar New Year ears.
Two different pins are available, featuring Mushu from Mulan and Elliott from Pete’s Dragon.
Guests can also pick up a magnet and ornament, both featuring Mickey Mouse.
More Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure:
