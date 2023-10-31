Photos: New Merchandise Recognizes Military Honor and Courage

A new line of merchandise saluting those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces has arrived at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has long admired those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces throughout their 100-year history. As part of one of the many ways they salute service, a new line of military-inspired Disney merchandise has been introduced that recognizes the honor and courage of our military heroes.
  • The collection features a variety of apparel, a water bottle and a hat.
  • This line is timed to National Veterans and Military Families Month and will be available for a limited time at select locations at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, while supplies last.
  • Locations include the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom, the Emporium at Disneyland, Elias & Co. at Disney’s California Adventure and World of Disney at Downtown Disney in California.
  • We spotted the new collection at the Emporium in the Magic Kingdom, and snapped the photos below.

