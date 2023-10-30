Video: U.S. Thunderbirds Fly Over Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

To mark the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November the U.S. Thunderbirds did a special double flyover of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this morning.

The Thunderbird’s flight path took them over Cinderella Castle and Spaceship Earth

As part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, this demonstration marked the beginning of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November at Walt Disney World.

The timing of this flight also marks Disney’s 100th anniversary and the Thunderbirds’ 70th year of inspiring patriotism.

The flyover will be both sentimental and meaningful for Disney, which has long celebrated members of the United States military and their families. Disney has a long history of supporting the military dating back to Walt and Roy Disney, who both served their country during the First World War.

Today, the company is a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans and their families with the Heroes Work Here initiative, the Heroes Supply Here program and Disney’s Veterans Institute.

Check out the flyover in the video below:

