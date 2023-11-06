Two Popular Star Wars x RSVLTS Holiday Designs Come to shopDisney

We might only be one week into November, but the winter holidays are basically here and if you’re anything like us, you want some festive apparel for the season. Good news two popular Star Wars x RSVLTS designs have descended on shopDisney, one in an alternate colorway and the other as a performance hoodie!

Seasons greetings from shopDisney and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The two retailers have teamed up to present Disney fans with new takes on two popular Star Wars designs .

. If you’ve been reading Laughing Place for a while, then you know we’re always browsing the goodies at shopDisney, and more importantly we love the fashion offerings from RSVLTS.

Select RSVLTS styles have been making their way to shopDisney and today “Rebel Crumb” and “Deck the Hoth” made their debut…with a few alterations.

Star Wars "Rebel Crumb" Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

“Rebel Crumb” features gingerbread cookie versions of some of the galaxy’s most important spacecraft including the Millennium Falcon! This shirt originally launched as a signature Kunuflex button down available in a warm cranberry/burgundy color scheme, and now for shopDisney this takes a cool turn with a pleasant blue backdrop.

Star Wars "Deck the Hoth" Holiday Pullover Hoodie for Men by RSVLTS

While the coloring hasn’t changed for “Deck the Hoth” the material has! First introduced as a super cool Kunuflex button down, this baby has been upgraded (yep we said it) to a ShredFlex Performance Hoodie and you will never want to take it off!

The pattern features a retro design of the Wampa, Han on a tauntaun, AT-AT and AT-ST transports and Christmas lights set against a snowy landscape. You gotta love the holidays!

RSVLTS’ Kunuflex and ShredFlex offerings are made with comfortable 4-way stretch material and are available in unisex cuts. Sizes range from S-4XL for adults.

New Star Wars x RSVLTS styles are available now on shopDisney and sell for $72 (shirts) and $82 (hoodies).

