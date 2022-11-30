Spread Galactic Cheer All Year with the Star Wars x RSVLTS Holiday Collection

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is bringing more holiday cheer to your closet with their latest Star Wars designs that celebrate the Skywalker Saga. Revealed as part of this year’s Bring Home the Galaxy campaign, these new designs mesh winter wonder with fandom fashion and the results are awesome.

The holidays aren’t complete until there’s some Star Wars fun in the mix and this year RSVLTS

Fans can get in the spirit of the season with the popular short sleeve button downs they’ve come to love, or switch it up with long sleeve versions that are perfect for colder weather. But best of all, RSVLTS is once again adding a ladies cut to the line up.

If The Empire Strikes Back is your movie of choice, you’ll absolutely love the “Deck the Hoth” pattern that brings the Wampa/Tauntaun scenes to life and looks like an old-timey Christmas card.

For those that want a little more versatility for their wardrobe, the “Rebel Crumb” shirt is the look to ‘snap’ up.

Set against a cranberry red backdrop, several iconic Star Wars ships have been reimagined as gingerbread cookies that float among colorful candies.

The Star Wars x RSVLTS holiday collection launches December 1st at 4pm ET and will be available on the RSVLTS site

All shirt styles are traditional button down (short or long sleeve), made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

Deck The Hoth

Seasons greetings from the chilly air and frozen ground of Hoth! It’s also where you’ll find Wampas, tauntauns and oh no, AT-ATs too! Icy blues, crisp white and pops of red, black, green and brown help to depict the Hoth scenes with a holiday flourish—it even features a string of lights! Let’s toast to valiant efforts of the Rebellion, you know before their base is destroyed.

Deck The Hoth – RSVLTS (Adult)

Deck The Hoth – RSVLTS (Ladies)

Deck The Hoth – RSVLTS (Long Sleeve)

Rebel Crumb

Picture this: you’re eating delicious gingerbread cookies while watching a Star Wars movie marathon when suddenly both elements become a part of your shirt! Oh wait, you don’t have to imagine it! You just need to pick up one of these cheery designs! The Millennium Falcon, X-Wings and yes, TIE Fighters have their chance to shine on this seasonal top that’s a little bit sweet and perfectly spicy!

Rebel Crumb – RSVLTS (Adult)

Rebel Crumb – RSVLTS (Long Sleeve)

