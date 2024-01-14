The Starbucks Discovery Series Arrives at the Magic Kingdom

Each year, we seem to get a new Starbucks Disney Parks collection, and this year brings us the Discovery Series. We spotted the Magic Kingdom variants of this collection available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. recently.

This new collection features an eclectic design which includes a number of Magic Kingdom icons, from Sonny Eclipse and The Haunted Mansion, to Cinderella Castle and TRON Lightcycle / Run. A mug, tumbler, ornament and tote bag are all available to purchase.

Similar versions of this design for the other Walt Disney World theme parks, as well as Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, can be found at their respective parks.

New tumblers as part of the Starbucks Disney Parks Icons Collection are also available at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.

More Walt Disney World News: